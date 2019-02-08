Follow story
Jane Ann Thompson
February 08, 2019
Jane Ann Thompson
GALESVILLE -- Jane Ann Thompson, 65, of rural Galesville died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at her home.
Survivors are her husband, Randall; her mother, Shirlee Sjuggerud; three daughters she loved, Stephanie (Kurt Kuchan) Thompson, Sarah (Jon) Skrede, Heather (Pat) Smock; six grandchildren, Reece, Dalton, Sawyer, Dylan, Julia, Bailey Jane; and her siblings, Randy, Ryan and Kim.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, from Hardies Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to service time Tuesday, at the church. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
February 9, 2019
