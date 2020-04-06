Follow story
Jane Marie Latshaw
July 31, 1957 - April 06, 2020
Jane Marie Latshaw, 62, of La Crosse passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home after a long illness. She was born July 31, 1957, to Thomas and Susan (Fingerhut) Latshaw.
Jane enjoyed doing crafts and watching the Green Bay Packers. She had a special place in her heart for the underprivileged.
Jane is survived by a brother, Michael (Dianna) Latshaw of Holmen; and four sisters, Mary (Steve) Hole of La Crosse, Diane Hamilton of Rosemount, Minn., Sue Ellen Latshaw of La Crosse and Lori (Paul) Meyer of La Crosse; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Rita and Pete. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Due to the COVID-19, a family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Catholic Charities.
Published on April 11, 2020
