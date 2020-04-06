Jane Marie Latshaw
July 31, 1957 - April 06, 2020

Jane Marie Latshaw Jane Marie Latshaw
Jane Marie Latshaw, 62, of La Crosse passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home after a long illness. She was born July 31, 1957, to Thomas and Susan (Fingerhut) Latshaw.
Jane enjoyed doing crafts and watching the Green Bay Packers. She had a special place in her heart for the underprivileged.
Jane is survived by a brother, Michael (Dianna) Latshaw of Holmen; and four sisters, Mary (Steve) Hole of La Crosse, Diane Hamilton of Rosemount, Minn., Sue Ellen Latshaw of La Crosse and Lori (Paul) Meyer of La Crosse; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Rita and Pete. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Due to the COVID-19, a family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Catholic Charities. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on April 11, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Jane Marie Latshaw, please visit Tribute Store.
