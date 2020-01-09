Jane K. Landman

Jane K. Landman, 87, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, as a result of the dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease, which she battled for nearly five years. Since Sept. 2019, she was compassionately cared for by the professionals at the memory care center of Springbrook Village in La Crescent, Minn., where she passed away. We wish to extend a special thanks to St. Croix Hospice for their loving care.

Jane was born in La Crosse, July 17, 1932, to Carl J. and Alma (Hay) Rochelt. She attended Hogan Elementary, Longfellow Middle and Central High School. Jane was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. As an athlete, she was a good dancer and ice skater and enjoyed both activities. In June 1954, Jane earned a bachelor of science in elementary education degree from the La Crosse Teacher's College (now UW-La Crosse). Her first year teaching was in Racine, Wis. In 1955, she was called to teach in La Crosse, at Webster school. She taught at several schools here for the next 34 years, retiring in 1990, after many years at Hamilton school. Her work was highly respected as she was awarded La Crosse Teacher of The Year in 1987 and 1990.

Jane married William Landman Aug. 22, 1962. The couple lived together in La Crosse, for the next 57 years, making many lifetime friends. Jane volunteered as a town of Shelby voter poll worker for many years. She loved to travel and spent time in all 50 United States, Canada, Mexico, England, Scandinavia, Europe, and many countries in S.E. Asia. Jane loved dogs and supported the Coulee Region Humane Society. She also contributed to the City Concert Band Foundation in honor of her father, Carl Rochelt.

Jane is survived by her husband, William Landman; her nephew, Scott Edwards, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and her sister-in-law, Peggy (Landman) Keall, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Nancy (Rochelt) Edwards; her brother-in-law, Eugene Edwards; and her nephew, Kent Edwards.

Jane chose to be cremated and interred at the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. No formal service is planned. A celebration of her life will be announced in the future.

Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association; St. Croix Hospice; Coulee Region Humane Society; or La Crosse Concert Band Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at .