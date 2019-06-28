Follow story
Jane E. Kowal
May 29, 1919 - June 28, 2019
Jane E. Kowal, 100, of passed away peacefully with loving family by her side Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen. She was born May 29, 1919, in Nebraska.
Jane was a caring and strong woman who was always there when needed. Before entering Bluffview Memory Care, she enjoyed gardening, mowing and taking care of her yard, watching the birds (and those pesky squirrels!), walking for miles, and she especially loved the tradition of Sunday family dinners at her house. She was an excellent baker and was known for her fantastic potato salad. Jane was blessed for having a long, full, life of loving family and wonderful memories.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Kowal; parents, Bert and Hazel Neal; brothers, Hershel and Keith; and a sister, Winnifred.
Jane is survived by her loving family, sons, Bob Kowal and Jim (Pam) Kowal; grandchildren, Christie (Jake) Tanner, Craig (Heather) Kowal and Peter (Kelly) Kowal; great-grandchildren, Sydnie, Noah, Kendall, Calvin, Madeline, Olivia, Cailie, Madison, Ian, Tyler, Janie and Iris; along with her sister, Janet Collins.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Bluffview Memory Care for the tender care of Jane over the past few years.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, with Pastor Scott Skogen officiating. Burial will follow in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to North Presbyterian Church, La Crosse, or any of donor's choice.
Published on June 29, 2019
