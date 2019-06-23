Jane A. Klein

LA CROSSE/LOMIRA, Wis. -- Jane A. Klein (nee Luedtke), 79, of Lomira and for the past six years, a resident of La Crosse, passed on to eternal life, June 23, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse.

A celebration of Jane's life will take place at noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira, with Pastors Rom Pegram and Wesley Falk officiating. Jane's family will greet guests from 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. and will enjoy visiting again at the church, following the burial in Salem Cemetery in Lomira.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jane's name will be appreciated to Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira; Alzheimer's Association for research at or Alzheimer's Association, Memorial Donations, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090; The Lomira Historical Society; or charity of donor's choice.

The family thanks all staff at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse, for the compassionate care they provided to Jane during the past two and a half.

The family also thanks Mayo Clinic Health System-Hospice for their compassionate and loving care, for Jane and the family, in the walk through the final days of Jane's earthly life.

The family also thanks Pastor Banze Kyabuntu, of Stoddard United Methodist Church, and Pastor Harald Bringsjord, of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in La Crosse, for their comforting presence and messages, to read scripture and pray with Jane and family, during the final days of Jane's life and following Jane's last breath, as well as always being a special presence of God's love.

The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be offered at . The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, La Crosse, and the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral and Cremation Service, Lomira, are jointly assisting the family with arrangements.