Jane A. Klein
June 23, 2019
Jane A. Klein
LA CROSSE/LOMIRA, Wis. -- Jane A. Klein, 79, of La Crosse and formerly of Lomira passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Hillview Health Center, La Crosse, Wis. Funeral services are pending and will be announced. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse and the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home are jointly assisting the Jane's family.
Published on June 25, 2019
