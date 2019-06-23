Jane A. Klein
Jane A. Klein

June 23, 2019

LA CROSSE/LOMIRA, Wis. -- Jane A. Klein, 79, of La Crosse and formerly of Lomira passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Hillview Health Center, La Crosse, Wis. Funeral services are pending and will be announced. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse and the Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Home are jointly assisting the Jane's family.
