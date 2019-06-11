Jane Ann Hoefert

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. -- Jane Ann Hoefert, 68, formerly of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, a few short months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

She was born Oct. 5, 1950, in Chippewa Falls, Wis., to Roger and Elaine (Nicolls) Fort. She and her husband, Jim, were married for over 30 years and had recently made Sun City West their home base from which to travel and enjoy retirement.

She was an amazing mother to five children and a loving grandmother to three grandchildren and five grandpuppies. Her love for her family was second only to her love for all dogs. Aside from her family activities, she worked as a laboratory technician and in real estate. She was particularly proud to own her own printing business for several years, in Rice Lake, Wis.

She was an avid weaver and a talented potter and loved to keep her hands busy doing all kinds of art. She traveled often with family and friends alike, and introduced her children to the joys of meeting new people around the world. Hosting and having an ongoing relationship with two exchange students, Vichy from Thailand and Alba from Spain, was very special to her. She maintained a fun and welcoming household and was like a second mother to many of her children's friends. While she always made sure everyone was well-fed, if you wanted breakfast you had to make it yourself. She was deeply loved by her family and friends around the world, and we will all miss her greatly.