Jan (Jeanette) Woodruff

Jan (Jeanette) Woodruff, passed away Feb. 17, 2019, in Layton, Utah. She was born Sept. 29, 1938, to Thomas and Lila Smith in Irving, Wis.

Jan attended schools in Black River Falls and La Crosse's North Side. Married Eugene Woodruff in Caledonia, Minn., March 5, 1957.

The Air Force took dad to many amazing places and mom was by his side the entire time. She tells us stories of the cargo ship she had to take to get to Japan. They finally settled in Layton, where mom worked at Sears until she retired. She loved the outdoors and being in her yard, roses, hummingbirds and car rides in the mountains. Also loved watching, listening to the Packers games.

She loved to supervise any task I did. She loved to play bingo and spending time playing cards with wonderful friends. Mom's humor and fun personality left an impression on everyone she met. She had a wonderful smile that could light up a room and was loved by everyone.

Jan is survived by daughters, Gina (Robert) Paul, Theresa Teeter and Janice Woodruff; five grandchildren, Thane (Alysha) Teeter, Whitney Teeter, Taylor Smith, Savannah Woodruff, Ariel Woodruff; four great-grandchildren, Elijah, Rae Lynn, Archer, Sage Teeters; brother, Jerry Smith; and many other wonderful family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Woodruff; son, Jesse Woodruff; her parents; her sister, Eloda Smith, California; brothers, Mitchell, Thomas Smith, Kenneth Bush (Smith), all from Wisconsin.

Mom, you were an amazing person and the best mom we could ask for. Be free until we meet again.

A celebration of life was held April 13, in Layton. Condolences may be sent to the family at .