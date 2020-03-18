Jamie Sue (Korth) Tennant

Jamie Sue (Korth) Tennant, 35, of La Crosse, a loving wife and mother of two amazing daughters, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, after a hard- fought battle with cancer.

Jamie was born to Brian and Debbie (Schams) Korth Oct. 29, 1984, in La Crosse. She graduated in 2003, from Aquinas High School and received her bachelor of science degrees in both finance and human resources from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, in 2007.

Jamie married Phillip Tennant in 2011 and they lived in Holmen. While living in Holmen, they welcomed two wonderful girls into the world, Kennedy and Savannah. The family then moved to La Crosse, in 2016. She had worked as a compensation analyst for Gundersen Health System since 2012.

Jamie is survived by her husband, Phillip; her daughters, Kennedy (6) and Savannah (3); her parents, Brian and Debbie Korth; her sister, Jessica (Chuck) Neubauer; her brother, Justin Korth; her sister, Jacey Korth; her grandfather, Paul (Judy) Schams all of La Crosse; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Carol Schams of La Crosse and her paternal grandparents, LuVerne and Beverly Korth of Nekoosa, Wis.

Jamie enjoyed spending time with her family. She treasured her time with her little girls the most. Jamie enjoyed taking them to lessons, on shopping trips and on vacations, like to Disney World and on Disney Cruises. What she enjoyed most were the little things, like doing their hair, snuggling on the couch and watching them dance across the living room. Though she may be gone, she will always be with and watching over her girls.

Due to the recent critical events and following State and Federal guidelines, private burial will take place in St. Joseph's Ridge Catholic Cemetery. Public services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aquinas Catholic Schools. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .

Jamie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Benjamin Parsons and Dr. Patrick Conway, along with the entire staff of the Oncology/Radiation Department at Gundersen Healthcare System for the care and support they provided.