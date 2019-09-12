Follow story
James Frederick Williams
December 02, 1929 - September 12, 2019
James "Jim" Frederick Williams
STODDARD -- Jim Williams, 89, of Stoddard passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, with all his children at his side.
He was born Dec. 2, 1929, in La Crosse, to Leslie and Mary (Lusk) Williams. On May 12, 1951, he married Rosaline Luttrell in Veedersburg, Ind. Rose preceded Jim in death Feb. 6, 2013, after 62 years of marriage.
Jim enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1947, at the age of 17. He served overseas in Guam and the occupation of Japan, following World War II, on his first tour of duty. After the Korean War broke out, he reenlisted and served a second tour of duty.
After receiving his second honorable discharge, he returned to La Crosse and worked construction for his brother, "Chut," at Williams Construction Company, as a brick mason for over 50 years, receiving his Gold membership card in 2013, with Bricklayers and Allied Crafts Local #1 Wisconsin. He also worked for TCI, Fowler & Hammer, R.J. Sullivan and others until his retirement. He was a true craftsman and loved to build things.
Jim loved his family cottage on the Black River by Lytles, where he enjoyed fishing for bass and pan fish. He also loved his mini-farm in Mohawk Valley, where he specialized in breeding purebred Nubian Goats and Scottish Blackface Sheep. He loved gardening, bird watching, building things and just being outside working.
Jim is survived by his children, Ruth Pederson of Genoa, James D. (Lori) Williams, Cindy Smith and David (Lisa) Williams, all of Stoddard; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Spettel of California; sister-in-law, Marilyn Williams of La Crosse; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Rose, he was preceded in death by his oldest son, Daniel L. Williams, and his wife, Joanne; sons-in-law, Steve Smith and Maynard Pederson; brothers, Bill Williams and George "Chut" Williams and his wife, Dorothy; sisters, Florence and her husband, Alfred Steiger, and Evelyn and her husband, Oberlin Aanas; and a brother-in-law, Jack Spettel.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 14, 2019
Visitation
Thursday September 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
Funeral Service
Thursday September 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, Wisconsin
