James Westfall

July 15, 2019

James "Wally" Westfall
ONALASKA -- James "Wally" Westfall, 62, of Onalaska passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. He was a devoted husband and father who adored his family unconditionally. Wally was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Children's Miracle Network.
Published on July 16, 2019
