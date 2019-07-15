Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
James Westfall
July 15, 2019
James "Wally" Westfall
ONALASKA -- James "Wally" Westfall, 62, of Onalaska passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. He was a devoted husband and father who adored his family unconditionally. Wally was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Children's Miracle Network.
ONALASKA -- James "Wally" Westfall, 62, of Onalaska passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. He was a devoted husband and father who adored his family unconditionally. Wally was an avid fisherman who loved the outdoors.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Children's Miracle Network.
Published on July 16, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of James
in memory of James
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 16, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.