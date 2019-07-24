Follow story
James Welscher
July 24, 2019
James "Jim" Welscher
CALEDONIA, Minn. -- James "Jim" Welscher, 68, of Caledonia died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from injuries sustained in a farm accident. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Mary's School auditorium, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday morning, before the service in the school auditorium. McCormick funeral Home, Caledonia is serving the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on July 26, 2019
