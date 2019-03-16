James R. Weekley

TOMAH -- James R. Weekley, 83, of Tomah passed away, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Tomah Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born Jan. 10, 1936, in Clarksburg, W.V., to Howard and Francis (Gearn) Weekley.

Following high school, James enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He served over 20 years in the military, finishing his career in the Army following the separation of these two branches of service. On June 10, 1962, he was united in marriage to Mary Hern in Grafton, W.V. James kept busy after his separation from the military, working as a security guard in many different prisons throughout the country and some private security at different casinos. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and took great pride in his service. Between fulltime work and raising a family, James also found time to receive his degree in business.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary, Tomah; four children, Mary (Dennis Hohfeld) Edwards of Coon Valley, and her children, Roger and Dustin, Richard (Shannon) Weekley of Columbus, Ohio and their children, Adam and Josh, Wayne Weekley of Sparta, William (Gwen) Weekley of Sparta and their children, Aaron, Brian (Brittany), with great-grandchildren, Grant and Evan, Daniel, Mindy (Bryan), with great grandchildren, Sakerra and Stacie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Laura, Barbara and Howard.

A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the VFW Post 1382, 1618 South Superior Ave., Tomah, Wis. 54660. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah will be assisting the Family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at Torkelson Funeral Home|Tomah, WI.