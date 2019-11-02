Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
James A. Thomas
November 02, 2019
James A. Thomas
MILWAUKEE -- James A. Thomas, 88, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Milwaukee.
He was the son of Frank and Olga Thomas of La Crosse. Jim graduated from Logan High in 1949 and at six feet, eight inches tall, he played center for the Logan Rangers. He then attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, having received a basketball scholarship. At Drake University, me met and married Janet Czerwonky from Des Plaines, Ill. They were married 68 years.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Jim Jr.; sisters, Mary Lou Cornell and Ella Stoker. Preceding him in death, his son, Bob Thomas; sister, Louise Black; brothers, Frank Jr., Gerald, Eldon; and many other relatives and friends.
The memorial service celebration was held Friday, Nov. 8, at Elmbrook Church Chapel, Brookfield, Wis. Memorials to the family are appreciated.
MILWAUKEE -- James A. Thomas, 88, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Milwaukee.
He was the son of Frank and Olga Thomas of La Crosse. Jim graduated from Logan High in 1949 and at six feet, eight inches tall, he played center for the Logan Rangers. He then attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, having received a basketball scholarship. At Drake University, me met and married Janet Czerwonky from Des Plaines, Ill. They were married 68 years.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Jim Jr.; sisters, Mary Lou Cornell and Ella Stoker. Preceding him in death, his son, Bob Thomas; sister, Louise Black; brothers, Frank Jr., Gerald, Eldon; and many other relatives and friends.
The memorial service celebration was held Friday, Nov. 8, at Elmbrook Church Chapel, Brookfield, Wis. Memorials to the family are appreciated.
Published on November 9, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of James
in memory of James
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Public Visitation
Wednesday November 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Jack's Memory Chapel
801 E 36th St N, Tulsa, OK
Guaranteed delivery before James's Public Visitation begins.
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 09, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.