November 02, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- James A. Thomas, 88, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Milwaukee.
He was the son of Frank and Olga Thomas of La Crosse. Jim graduated from Logan High in 1949 and at six feet, eight inches tall, he played center for the Logan Rangers. He then attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, having received a basketball scholarship. At Drake University, me met and married Janet Czerwonky from Des Plaines, Ill. They were married 68 years.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Jim Jr.; sisters, Mary Lou Cornell and Ella Stoker. Preceding him in death, his son, Bob Thomas; sister, Louise Black; brothers, Frank Jr., Gerald, Eldon; and many other relatives and friends.
The memorial service celebration was held Friday, Nov. 8, at Elmbrook Church Chapel, Brookfield, Wis. Memorials to the family are appreciated.
