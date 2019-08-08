Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
James E. Sweeney
August 08, 2019
James "Jim" E. Sweeney
WAUKON, Iowa -- James "Jim" E. Sweeney, 69, of Waukon went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon, with Fr. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Waukon. Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, where there will be a 2:30 p.m. scripture service.
Jim was the long-time president, CEO, and chairman of the board for Waukon State Bank in Waukon and Viking State Bank in Decorah, Iowa. Survivors include his wife, Margo; his children, Jennifer (Jeremy) Fahey of Decorah, Nicole (Ted) Pladsen of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Justin (Regan) Sweeney and Gina (Jeremy) Curtin, both of Waukon; 11 grandchildren; and 10 siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon; St. Patrick Church Restoration Fund; or St. Patrick School; in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
WAUKON, Iowa -- James "Jim" E. Sweeney, 69, of Waukon went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon, with Fr. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Waukon. Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, where there will be a 2:30 p.m. scripture service.
Jim was the long-time president, CEO, and chairman of the board for Waukon State Bank in Waukon and Viking State Bank in Decorah, Iowa. Survivors include his wife, Margo; his children, Jennifer (Jeremy) Fahey of Decorah, Nicole (Ted) Pladsen of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Justin (Regan) Sweeney and Gina (Jeremy) Curtin, both of Waukon; 11 grandchildren; and 10 siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon; St. Patrick Church Restoration Fund; or St. Patrick School; in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Published on August 10, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of James
in memory of James
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on August 10, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.