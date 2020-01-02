Follow story
James Strub
January 02, 2020
James Leo Strub
LANSING, Iowa -- James Leo Strub, 89, of Lansing died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Gethsemane Cemetery, Lansing, with the Rev. John Moser as the Officiant.
A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Shep's Riverside Bar and Grill, 10 S. Front St., Lansing, Iowa 52151.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with the arrangements.
Published on January 6, 2020
in memory of James
Events
