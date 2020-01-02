James Strub
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

James Strub

January 02, 2020

James Strub James Leo Strub
LANSING, Iowa -- James Leo Strub, 89, of Lansing died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse.
A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Gethsemane Cemetery, Lansing, with the Rev. John Moser as the Officiant.
A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Shep's Riverside Bar and Grill, 10 S. Front St., Lansing, Iowa 52151.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Lansing, Iowa is helping the family with the arrangements.
Published on January 6, 2020
To send flowers to the family of James Strub, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of James
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 06, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.