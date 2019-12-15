Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
James Robert Stoeckly
December 15, 2019
James 'Jim' Robert Stoeckly
James "Jim" Robert Stoeckly, passed away surrounded by his family at Mulders Health Care Facility, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Per Jim's request no services will be held. To view the obituary in its entirety and offer condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
James "Jim" Robert Stoeckly, passed away surrounded by his family at Mulders Health Care Facility, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Per Jim's request no services will be held. To view the obituary in its entirety and offer condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 17, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of James
in memory of James
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 17, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.