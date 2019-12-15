James Robert Stoeckly
James Robert Stoeckly

December 15, 2019

James "Jim" Robert Stoeckly, passed away surrounded by his family at Mulders Health Care Facility, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Per Jim's request no services will be held. To view the obituary in its entirety and offer condolences please visit the funeral home website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on December 17, 2019
