Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
James Sobkowiak
March 23, 2019
James "Jim" Francis Sobkowiak
James "Jim" Francis Sobkowiak, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse. Luncheon will be held immediately following the Mass at the American Legion Post 336, 731 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. To view the full obituary please visit www.couleecremation.com.
James "Jim" Francis Sobkowiak, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse. Luncheon will be held immediately following the Mass at the American Legion Post 336, 731 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. To view the full obituary please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 25, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of James
in memory of James
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 25, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.