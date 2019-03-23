James Sobkowiak
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

James Sobkowiak

March 23, 2019

James Sobkowiak James "Jim" Francis Sobkowiak
James "Jim" Francis Sobkowiak, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St., La Crosse. Luncheon will be held immediately following the Mass at the American Legion Post 336, 731 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. To view the full obituary please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 25, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of James
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 25, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.