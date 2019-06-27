Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
James John Smith
June 27, 2019
James John Smith
James John Smith, 64, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family. The family will be holding private services at a later date. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
James John Smith, 64, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family. The family will be holding private services at a later date. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on June 29, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of James
in memory of James
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 29, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.