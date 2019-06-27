James John Smith
June 27, 2019

James John Smith, 64, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Thursday, June 27, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family. The family will be holding private services at a later date. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
