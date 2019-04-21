James Seekamp
James Seekamp

April 21, 2019

James Seekamp James Michael Seekamp
James Michael Seekamp, 70, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, April 29, with a visitation at noon, at North Presbyterian Church, 1327 North Salem Rd., La Crosse. Please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com for more information.
Published on April 24, 2019
