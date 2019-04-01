James J. Schauls
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

James J. Schauls

April 01, 2019

James J. Schauls James J. Schauls
ONALASKA -- James J. Schauls, 81, of Onalaska passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. A luncheon will follow and burial with full military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be from 9 until 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. For a complete obituary please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 1, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of James
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on April 01, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.