James J. Schauls
April 01, 2019
James J. Schauls
ONALASKA -- James J. Schauls, 81, of Onalaska passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska. A luncheon will follow and burial with full military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be from 9 until 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. For a complete obituary please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on April 1, 2019
Events
