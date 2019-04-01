James J. Schauls

ONALASKA -- James J. Schauls, 81, of Onalaska passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Gundersen Health System.

He was born July 30, 1937, in La Crosse, to Leo and Collette (Carroll) Schauls and graduated from Aquinas High School. Jim later graduated from Marquette University with a degree in mechanical engineering. While at Marquette, Jim was a member of the NROTC. Upon graduation he served as a communications officer aboard the USS Douglas H. Fox DD779 in the U.S. Navy. Following his discharge, he returned to La Crosse and Aug. 5, 1961, married Elaine Rick at Blessed Sacrament Parish.

Jim worked as vice president, manager of engineering at the Trane Company and later as executive vice president, manager of planning and product development for Altec International L.P. He held six patents, was a registered professional engineer in the State of Wisconsin and was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the Kiwanis Club, where he received the President's Appreciation Award, the American Legion, the Boy Scouts of America, and was a Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Jim also served on the Board of Advisors for Viterbo University and was a supporter of the Arts in La Crosse. He was a proud graduate of the Onalaska Police Department Citizen Police Academy.

Jim was foremost a family man. He enjoyed vacationing up North with family; water skiing, sailing, fishing and boating. He loved the many years traveling to Grand Cayman with Elaine, often being joined by his children and grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Jim was a great friend. He enjoyed frequent breakfasts with friends, hunting at the cabin and golfing. He was an engineering and business consultant, investor, private pilot, scuba diver and volunteered at church, as well as in the community, most proudly serving for many years driving patients to the VA Hospital for appointments.

In addition to his wife, Elaine, Jim is survived by three children, Debra (Michael) Schneider of Onalaska, Shari (Terrence) Wass of Hales Corners, Wis., and Michael (Kristy) Schauls of Wausau, Wis.; six grandchildren, Alyssa and Austin Schneider, Hayes and Abby Wass and Alexis and Allison Schauls. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Onalaska, with Monsignor Steven Kachel and Father Larry Berger officiating. A luncheon will follow and burial with full military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .