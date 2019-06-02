James O. Ronnie
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

James O. Ronnie

June 02, 2019

James O. Ronnie James O. Ronnie
HOLMEN -- James O. Ronnie, 91, of Holmen passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Bluffview Memory Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church, W6016 County Rd. W, Holmen. Sister Becky Swanson will officiate and burial will be in the Halfway Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Halfway Creek Lutheran Church. For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on June 3, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of James
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 03, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.