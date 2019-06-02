Follow story
James O. Ronnie
June 02, 2019
James O. Ronnie
HOLMEN -- James O. Ronnie, 91, of Holmen passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Bluffview Memory Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Halfway Creek Lutheran Church, W6016 County Rd. W, Holmen. Sister Becky Swanson will officiate and burial will be in the Halfway Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Halfway Creek Lutheran Church. For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on June 3, 2019
