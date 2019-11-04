James "Tex" A. Ritter

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. -- The funeral Mass for SFC James "Tex" A. Ritter, U.S. Army (retired), 67, of Jacksonville, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with Father Thomas Nattekkadan officiating. Burial will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, at a later date. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

James Ritter passed away Nov. 4, 2019, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his father, James M. Ritter, and stepmother, Neva Ritter.

Jim was born and raised in La Crosse and had been a resident of Jacksonville, since 1988. SFC Ritter served his country with honor in the U.S. Army and retired in 1992, after over 22 years of service. During this time, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal with Bronze service star, the Army Service Medal, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the NCO Professional Development Ribbon, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal. He had numerous stateside assignments and three overseas tours. SFC Ritter was a nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) instructor. After retiring from active duty, he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier in Gadsden, Ala., and retired with 20 years of service. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and also attended St. Joachim Mission Church in Piedmont, Ala.

Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Maggie Ritter; mother, Helen Naysmith and her husband, Ronald; daughter, Tricia Thornton and her husband, Joey; son, Jason Ritter and his wife, Candace; grandchildren, Haley, Lexi, Emma and Macy Ritter; stepgrandchildren, Alex Warren, Autumn Phillips, Hollie Thornton and Hunter Thornton; sister, Wanda Blocker and her husband, Greg; brothers, Robin Ritter and his wife, Sammye, Kevin Ritter, Kyle Ritter and Bruce Ritter; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He always had a helping hand to lend and had a life-long passion for classic cars. He was a strong husband, devoted father, loving grandfather, cherished brother and uncle, and a friend to everyone. He's already missed more than words can convey. Farewell, Jimmy Ritter, until we meet again...

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 308 East 7th Street NE, Jacksonville, AL 36265; Paralyzed Veterans Of America, P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589 ( ); or The American Heart Association, 1449 Medical Park Drive, Birmingham, AL 35213-1901 ( ).

