James A. Pfiffner
James A. Pfiffner

November 05, 2019

James A. Pfiffner James 'Jim' 'Party' A. Pfiffner
Jim "Jim" "Party" Pfiffner, 63, died in his home Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 So. Oak St., La Crescent, Minn., followed by a celebration of life at 3 p.m. at Hummer's Pub in Hokah, Minn. A private family burial will be held at a separate time. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on November 12, 2019
Saturday November 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services
111 South Oak St, La Crescent, mn

