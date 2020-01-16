James E. Pervisky

James "Jim" E. Pervisky, 80, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

He was born in La Crosse, April 16, 1939, to George and Esther Pervisky. He married Joyce C. Lambert July 16, 1960, in La Crosse. Joyce preceded Jim in death Nov. 9, 2005, and Jim has missed her deeply ever since.

Jim worked at the Trane Company for 39 years before retiring. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by a daughter, Nancy (Stephen) Merfeld of Holmen; a son, Jeffery Pervisky of La Crosse; three grandchildren, Ryan (Ashley) Weibel of Holmen, Angela Pervisky of La Crosse and Roman Pervisky of Prairie du Chien; two great-grandchildren, Wren and Sage Weibel; one sister, Judy Krause of La Crosse; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Joyce, Jim was also preceded in death by his siblings, Patricia, Betty, Phyllis, Lorraine, George and John.

A gathering for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Service, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will take place at a later date in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse.