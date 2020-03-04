James L. Ness

James L. Ness, 66 of La Crosse died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Riverside Transitional Care of La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse, Nov. 10, 1953, to Walter and Lucille (Gibson) Ness. Jim married Molly La Fleur, they later divorced. Jim married Mary Marcou and they later divorced.

Jim worked as a bartender at many La Crosse bars, Bendels, Timmy G's and Mr. Stix. Jim worked at the La Crosse Radisson for several years. Oh, the stories he could tell. Jim enjoyed many sports, including bowling, softball, darts and golf. He had a love for blues and jazz music. His favorite pastime was riding his Harley. Jim also enjoyed grilling on his grill and frying fish that his family and friends caught.

He is survived by his two daughters, Heather (Ian) Young of La Crosse, Kadie (Chris Uchima) Ness of Mindoro; one son, Jamie Ness of La Crosse; three grandchildren, Alex Rogers, Allison Rogers and Rylan Borne. He is further survived by two brothers, Tom (Ellen Mehren) Ness of La Crosse and Dan (Sherrie Olson) Ness of St. Petersburg, Fla.; his buddy "Pepe"; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at All Star Lanes, in La Crosse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online guestbook may be signed at .