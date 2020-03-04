Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
James L. Ness
November 10, 1953 - March 04, 2020
James L. Ness
James L. Ness, 66 of La Crosse died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Riverside Transitional Care of La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse, Nov. 10, 1953, to Walter and Lucille (Gibson) Ness. Jim married Molly La Fleur, they later divorced. Jim married Mary Marcou and they later divorced.
Jim worked as a bartender at many La Crosse bars, Bendels, Timmy G's and Mr. Stix. Jim worked at the La Crosse Radisson for several years. Oh, the stories he could tell. Jim enjoyed many sports, including bowling, softball, darts and golf. He had a love for blues and jazz music. His favorite pastime was riding his Harley. Jim also enjoyed grilling on his grill and frying fish that his family and friends caught.
He is survived by his two daughters, Heather (Ian) Young of La Crosse, Kadie (Chris Uchima) Ness of Mindoro; one son, Jamie Ness of La Crosse; three grandchildren, Alex Rogers, Allison Rogers and Rylan Borne. He is further survived by two brothers, Tom (Ellen Mehren) Ness of La Crosse and Dan (Sherrie Olson) Ness of St. Petersburg, Fla.; his buddy "Pepe"; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at All Star Lanes, in La Crosse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.
James L. Ness, 66 of La Crosse died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Riverside Transitional Care of La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse, Nov. 10, 1953, to Walter and Lucille (Gibson) Ness. Jim married Molly La Fleur, they later divorced. Jim married Mary Marcou and they later divorced.
Jim worked as a bartender at many La Crosse bars, Bendels, Timmy G's and Mr. Stix. Jim worked at the La Crosse Radisson for several years. Oh, the stories he could tell. Jim enjoyed many sports, including bowling, softball, darts and golf. He had a love for blues and jazz music. His favorite pastime was riding his Harley. Jim also enjoyed grilling on his grill and frying fish that his family and friends caught.
He is survived by his two daughters, Heather (Ian) Young of La Crosse, Kadie (Chris Uchima) Ness of Mindoro; one son, Jamie Ness of La Crosse; three grandchildren, Alex Rogers, Allison Rogers and Rylan Borne. He is further survived by two brothers, Tom (Ellen Mehren) Ness of La Crosse and Dan (Sherrie Olson) Ness of St. Petersburg, Fla.; his buddy "Pepe"; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at All Star Lanes, in La Crosse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on March 7, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of James
in memory of James
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
Celebration of Life
Sunday March 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
All Star Lanes
4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI
Guaranteed delivery before James's Celebration of Life begins.
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 07, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.