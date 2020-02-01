James B. Moe
James B. Moe

February 01, 2020

James B. Moe, 86, of La Crosse died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hillview Healthcare Center, La Crosse. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse. Pastor Roger Grow will officiate. Entombment with full military honors conducted by his brothers of American Legion Post 52, La Crosse, will be in the Oak Grove Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Memorials can be given to the charity of choice in Jim's name. The family would like to thank the staff at Hillview Healthcare for their compassionate care to Jim. To offer online condolences please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is assisting the family in their time of need.
Published on February 4, 2020
