James B. Moe
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

James B. Moe

February 01, 2020

James B. Moe James B. Moe
James B. Moe, 86, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hillview Health Care, La Crosse. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced Monday, Feb 3, by the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse.
Published on February 1, 2020
To send flowers to the family of James B. Moe, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of James
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 01, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.