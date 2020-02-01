Follow story
James B. Moe
February 01, 2020
James B. Moe
James B. Moe, 86, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hillview Health Care, La Crosse. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced Monday, Feb 3, by the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse.
