James Robert Michel
December 23, 1936 - October 23, 2019
ONALASKA -- James Robert Michel, 82, of Onalaska died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was born Dec. 23, 1936, to Richard and Mabel Michel.
He married the love of his life, Mary Jane Dwyer, Oct. 30, 1956, in Coon Valley. He enjoyed mowing and yard work and loved working on vehicles. He could often be found tinkering in his garage or the yard.
He is survived by his children, Julie (Robin) Zakem, Debra (Gerald) Reschke, Bob (Marie) Michel, Cheryl (Frank) Bay; grandchildren, Audra, Crystal, Ashley, Laura, Beau, Chelsea, Tiela, Rich Jr., Andrew, Marissa, Frank Jr., Cassandra; great-grandchildren, Alivia, Zander, Judah, Logan, Eli, William, Payslie, Lillie, Jacub, Darnaz, A'Raya; son-in-law, Ron Remus; daughter-in-law, Debbie Michel; and brother, Richard (Diane) Michel.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary; his daughter, Sue Remus; his son, Richard Michel; his parents; brothers; and sisters.
Private services will be held, with a public visiting time from 11 to noon, Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, Wis., 54650. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. To send flowers to the family of James Robert Michel, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 26, 2019
