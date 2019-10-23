James Robert Michel
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

James Robert Michel

December 23, 1936 - October 23, 2019

James Robert Michel James Robert Michel
ONALASKA -- James Robert Michel, 82, of Onalaska died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was born Dec. 23, 1936, to Richard and Mabel Michel.
He married the love of his life, Mary Jane Dwyer, Oct. 30, 1956, in Coon Valley. He enjoyed mowing and yard work and loved working on vehicles. He could often be found tinkering in his garage or the yard.
He is survived by his children, Julie (Robin) Zakem, Debra (Gerald) Reschke, Bob (Marie) Michel, Cheryl (Frank) Bay; grandchildren, Audra, Crystal, Ashley, Laura, Beau, Chelsea, Tiela, Rich Jr., Andrew, Marissa, Frank Jr., Cassandra; great-grandchildren, Alivia, Zander, Judah, Logan, Eli, William, Payslie, Lillie, Jacub, Darnaz, A'Raya; son-in-law, Ron Remus; daughter-in-law, Debbie Michel; and brother, Richard (Diane) Michel.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary; his daughter, Sue Remus; his son, Richard Michel; his parents; brothers; and sisters.
Private services will be held, with a public visiting time from 11 to noon, Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, Wis., 54650. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. To send flowers to the family of James Robert Michel, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 26, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of James
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on October 26, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.