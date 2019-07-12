James "Jim" Joseph McDonald

James "Jim" Joseph McDonald, died at his home Friday, July 12, 2019.

He was born March 25, 1953, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., to James Joseph McDonald and Mary Jean (Dolan) Stimack. He attended Catholic school through eighth grade and then graduated from Lincoln High School in 1971.

Jim had a passion for all things winter. In Wisconsin Rapids, he was part of the Tri-Norse Ski Club, where he began his ski jumping career as a very young boy. Jim often referred to himself as the "peanut butter and jelly" crew because he had no official sponsors and had to make do the "old school" way-hard work. He continued to hone his ski jumping talent when he moved to Westby and lived next door to the Snowflake Ski Club jump. Jim traveled to all parts of the country to compete and was successful on the circuit. After retiring from competition, Jim worked around southwest Wisconsin in construction. He loved and respected the people of Vernon County.

Jim's other passion was music. As a young man, Jim lived for a time in Memphis, Tenn. He and his father would often frequent Beale Street and had an opportunity to see firsthand the re-birthing of the historic area's musical talent. Back home, Jim rarely missed an evening to strum his own guitar. He found great joy and inspiration in all kinds of music. He was especially drawn to what he referred to as back porch music, like bluegrass and country.

In his early 30s, Jim began to explore his cultural heritage. Jim's indigenous name is Towodi" (Spirit Hawk) of the Tsalagi tribe, (Cherokee). He participated in many Sun-dance ceremonies and embraced the traditional way of prayer the elders taught him. Jim was blessed to have many elders who worked with him to lead a principled, traditional Native American life of prayer. Gratitude goes out to all who assisted Jim in this journey, especially to his elder, Nowitchigeezhic (Joe Buck Sr.); his Cherokee friend, Palakohteh (Michael Morris); and all of his inipi (sweat-lodge) brothers and sisters.

In 1995, Jim started his 20-year successful career as ski patrol and instructor at Christmas Mountain Village in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. He really enjoyed teaching literally thousands of young people to love skiing and was devoted to his career. He also worked at Parson's Indian Trading Post, in Wisconsin Dells.

Shortly before he retired, he met and married Jamie Pinski and moved to their cabin on the hillside. Jim loved nothing better than to work with Jamie, to build on and improve his and Jamie's homestead in the woods. They enjoyed simple living and took great joy in nature's wonders. Jim was also a great story teller. He would always tell anyone, whether he knew them well or not, to stop in for a cup of coffee. He always made time for phone calls from his sisters or his friends. Retirement also allowed Jim to volunteer with the Westby Snowflake Ski Club. An 1800s era cross-stitch sampler hanging on their wall embodies Jim's kind and gentle heart. It reads, "Let me live in a house by the side of the road and be a friend to man."

Jim is survived by his wife, Jamie Pinski and her sons, Andrew, Troy (Jen), Jordan (Sarah); his dog, Little Thunder; his father-in-law, Bob Huff; mother-in-law, Marilyn Nieckarz; two beloved sisters, Jeanne (Wayne) Smith, Amy McDonald (Robert) Lazzel; and his many adored nieces and nephews; his extended family who welcomed him with open arms, LP Pinski; Jill (Tom) Schee; Lynn (Peter) Sullivan; and numerous friends who held Jim in their hearts as a brother and friend for a lifetime; Angie (Paul) Screnock; Bobby (Donna) Blackburn; Paul (Mary) Thiemen; Doug (Smitty) Smith.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James Joseph McDonald and Mary Jean (Dolan) Stimack; and his brother, Terry James McDonald. As Jim always said, "As above, so below."

You will always dance in our hearts, Jim. Now it is time for you to soar like Wohali (the eagle).

Please mark your calendars and join us in a celebration of Jim's life from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Vernon County Renz-Memorial Park in Esofea. If you are inclined, a scholarship fund is being established in Jim's name, for youth around the Westby area, who would like to try ski jumping. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.