James D. Lombard

WESTBY/ELROY, Wis. -- James D. Lombard, 71, formerly of Westby and Elroy was reunited with his best friend, Buck and other close family and friends when he passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Jim was born May 21,1947, at the Hillsboro Hospital to Orville and Emma (Wood) Lombard. He grew up on the family farm on Sugar Grove Ridge in rural Westby and graduated from Westby High School in 1966. He attended UW River Falls for half of a semester before returning to work on the family farm. He married his first wife, Linda Kammel in 1970 and they had two daughters, Tammy and Tina.

Jim met and married his current wife, Barbra Stewart, in 1977 and they had their son, John, in 1979. Jim was a volunteer firefighter and belonged to the Lions Club in Jump River. He worked several jobs before retiring from Whitehall Specialties in 2014.

Jim had a love for the outdoors, including hunting and fishing. He loved auctions and garage sales and would refer to them as "gar-bage sales." He had a green thumb and loved taking care of his flower and vegetable gardens, as well as feeding the birds. Jim enjoyed going on adventures with Barbra and his dog, Jack, in his side by side. Jim had a great sense of humor and loved to tell stories as inappropriate as they might be. He enjoyed playing cards with his family and friends and he liked to bowl. He had an enormous love for his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He loved his many dogs over the years and had a special affinity for his dog, Jack.

Jim is survived by his mother, Emma Anna-Bell McDonald; wife, Barbra Lynn Lombard; daughters, Tammy (David) Hatfield, Tina (Graham) Skaluba; son, John F. (Carmen) Lombard; five grandchildren, Connor, Davis, Emma, Anna, Ella; brother, John (Donna) Lombard; their children Kevin and Kimberly Lombard, his special niece, Athena (Jonny Galindo) Podolak; and many other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Orville Lombard.

Jim's family would like to especially thank the staff at the St. Joseph's Gundersen Wonewoc Clinic and Hillsboro Hospital for their heartfelt care and compassion. At Jim's request, a private celebration of his life with family will be held at a later date. .