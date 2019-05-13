Follow story
James Livingston
May 13, 2019
James "Jim" F. Livingston
BUFFALO CITY, Wis. -- James "Jim" F. Livingston, 81, of Buffalo City passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Mary Campus, Rochester, Minn.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma Chapel with a memorial gathering beginning at 2 pm. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
Published on May 16, 2019
