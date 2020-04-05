Follow story
James David Lee
April 05, 2020
James 'Jim' David Lee
LA FARGE -- James "Jim" David Lee, 64, of La Farge passed away Sunday, April, 5, 2020, at the Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua. A memorial service will be held at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church, as well as a celebration of life on a date to be determined. Until then, when we see a honeybee on clover, a monarch on milkweed, or a buck in the forest, we will remember Jim Lee with sincere gratitude. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory-Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer the family online condolences and for updated service information as it becomes available please visit the funeral homes website at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on April 11, 2020
