James Ronald Jungen

DURANGO, Colo. -- James Ronald Jungen, 82, of Durango passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Beloved husband of Janice Marie Jungen (Merfeld). Devoted father of Jeff (Paula) Jungen, Cathy (Bob) Durham, Mark Jungen, Eric (Patty) Jungen, Sara (Mike) McVaugh. Loving grandfather to Brandon and Nick Jungen, Jordan and Jonah Durham, Zander, Hayden and Julia Jungen and Jessica and Emily McVaugh; and caring brother of Betty Rogers, Robert Jungen, MaryAnn (Jim) Weber and Joe (Mary Sue) Jungen.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice; his sons, Mark and Jeff; and his parents.

James was born in La Crosse, Jan. 20, 1938, to Raymond and Bernadine Jungen. He was the oldest of five children. He grew up in La Crosse and graduated from Aquinas Catholic High School. After high school, he joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Bliss, in El Paso, Texas. Following his service of four years and an honorable discharge, he returned to La Crosse and became a lineman for the phone company. In 1959, James met Janice Merfeld and they were married Feb. 6, 1960. In 1964, he went back to college at the UW-La Crosse and earned an accounting degree. He continued his education at UW-Madison, where he completed an MBA in 1969. After graduation, he, Janice and their five children, moved to Colorado, first to Denver, then in 1976, they settled in Durango, to raise their family in the mountains. In Durango, he became a partner and eventual single owner of McKenna and Jungen accounting firm, where he worked until his retirement. He was active in supporting St. Columba Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

James was an avid elk hunter, loved horseback riding, the mountains and outdoors. On his Appaloosa horse, Sundance, he would spend weekends scouting Missionary Ridge. He loved summer rides and pack trips with his family and trail riding friends; many long trips in the SW Colorado mountains will be remembered by family and friends. In 1995, he purchased a cabin at Electra Lake, in order to be closer to the mountains. He and his family enjoyed spending time and especially Christmas at the cabin, hiking, cross country skiing, fishing and just enjoying the beauty of the mountains.

James was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, who was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

A service to honor both James and Janice will be held in Durango, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or cards, (he no longer has an address in Durango), please send donations to the charity of donor's choice in his name.