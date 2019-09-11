Follow story
James Harvey Hauser
September 11, 2019
James Harvey Hauser
HOLMEN --James Harvey Hauser, 75, of Holmen died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, with his wife, Pam and pal, Shelby by his side. Services will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
