James Harvey Hauser
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

James Harvey Hauser

September 11, 2019

James Harvey Hauser James Harvey Hauser
HOLMEN --James Harvey Hauser, 75, of Holmen died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, with his wife, Pam and pal, Shelby by his side. Services will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
To send flowers to the family of James Harvey Hauser, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 14, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of James
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 14, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.