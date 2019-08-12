James "Jim" Benjamin Halter

ONALASKA -- James "Jim" Benjamin Halter, 77, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse. He was born Aug. 12, 1942, to Benjamin Halter and Esther (nee Ebelt) Halter, in Sheboygan, Wis.

A 1960 graduate of Waldo High School, Jim attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, then served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Pamella Welch (nee Gruehn), Aug. 10, 1974, in Longmont, Colo.

He loved seeing a lot of the country, both through family road trips and as a truck driver. Jim was a very kind and gentle man, with a wry sense of humor and an example of what a father should be. As a grandfather, Jim was a constant source of support and quiet enthusiasm and made many childhood dinners, performances, visits to the Humane Society and camping trips, more meaningful by his presence.

Jim is survived by sons, Jeffrey (Tonya Harth) of The Dalles, Ore., and Paul (Cindy) Halter, of La Crosse; granddaughters, Allison Halter (Princeton, N.J.) and Jessica Halter (Marquette, Mich.); sisters, Rosemary (George) Keiser (Sedona, Ariz.), Virginia Krahn (Onalaska); brother, Dennis (Plymouth, Wis.); sister-in-law, Jean Gruehn (Shorewood, Wis.); and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; and parents; and his brother-in-law, Doug Gruehn.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Winooski Cemetery, Plymouth, Wis. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception following the service.

The family would like to thank the 700 hall staff at Hillview for their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.