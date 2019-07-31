James M. Frederikson

PHOENIX, Ariz. -- James Michael Frederikson was born March 15, 1948, in Black River Falls and died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Phoenix. He was the son of Arthur and Retha Frederikson and the husband of Shawn (Cummings) Frederikson. He graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1966. In 1971, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater with a degree in journalism. He was a member of the Army National Guard from 1969 to 1975.

In October of 1971, he purchased the Banner Journal and became the publisher and editor. It was the beginning of his "Just Jim" columns that brought insight and enjoyment to the community. It was the part of the newspaper industry that he enjoyed the most. In 1978, Jim sold the Banner Journal and became the sports editor for the Yuma Daily Sun, where he was able to showcase his journalistic abilities and gained the respect of the athletes and coaches whose stories he shared. In 1985, he became the public relations director for the Yuma Regional Medical Center and then in 1989, he moved on to become the director of the Arizona Insurance Information Association, in Phoenix.

Throughout his life he has coached and mentored youth sports. He was always available to give advice, analyze a swing (bat, golf club), throw a pitch, play catch and listen.

He is survived by his wife, Shawn; his children, Robert (Brenda) and Anne Frederikson; two grandchildren, Leif and Isabella; brothers, John (Micki), David (Lesley); and sister, Alice Williams (Dan); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Peter.

Military services are pending and will be held in Phoenix at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations or memorials to Hospice of the Valley, The Eckstein Center, 9808 N. 95th St., Scottsdale, Ariz., 85258. Web site: .