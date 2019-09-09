Follow story
James David Frappier
October 11, 1956 - September 09, 2019
James David Frappier
OSHKOSH, Wis. -- James David Frappier, 62, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oshkosh. James was born in La Crosse, to Eleonore and Donald Frappier, Oct. 11, 1956. He went to school at La Crescent, Minn. He worked as a maintenance technician for a number of years. He served in the Army.
James is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward Frappier and Robert (Bubba) Frappier; sisters, Arlene (Frappier) Moore, Corrine (Frappier) Aanas. James is survived by his siblings, Mary (Bob) Verdick, Karen (Craig) Banasik, Dennis Frappier, Richard (Whitey) Frappier; children, Jeremy Frappier, Trena (Terry) Larson, Jessica Frappier; grandchildren, Dylan Crocker, Westin Larson, Erin Larson, Tinell Larson, Teana Larson, Riley Frappier, Reid Frappier; and friend, Diane Mandell.
Burial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Crucifixion Cemetery, La Crescent, with Father Evans of Crucifixion Catholic Church, officiating.
Published on September 16, 2019
