James E. Fitzpatrick
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

James E. Fitzpatrick

March 31, 1937 - November 08, 2019

James E. Fitzpatrick James 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick
BROWNSVILLE, Minn. - James "Fitz" Fitzpatrick, totally an Irishman, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. He was born March 31, 1937, the second child of William and Betty Fitzpatrick, in Brownsville, Houston County, Minn.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Karen.
He will be remembered especially for his engaging storytelling and sense of humor. He always went the extra mile to stay connected to his many friends. "Know that you are loved."
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, at St. Frances Cabrini Parish, Minneapolis, visitation at 9:30 a.m. with funeral at 11 a.m. followed by lunch. Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in Brownsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104. Arrangements by Willwerscheid.com. 651-228-1006.
Published on November 12, 2019
To send flowers to the family of James E. Fitzpatrick, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of James
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 12, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.