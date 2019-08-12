James "Jim" Engh

James "Jim" Engh, 72, of La Crosse died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Tomah VA Medical Center, with his family by his side.

He was born Feb. 10, 1947, in La Crosse, to Jim and June (Prindle) Engh. Jim attended St. James Grade School in La Crosse and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1965. His first job was a paper route to help cover his tuition at Aquinas. He entered the Air Force in February 1966 and proudly served in Vietnam, as a jet engine mechanic. He completed his service in 1969. Shortly upon his return stateside, he met his beloved wife, Diane (Foster) Engh, and they were married Jan. 8, 1972. Jim attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1974. They had two children, Ryan and Lindsay Engh.

Jim worked in Human Resources at G. Heileman Brewing, Norplex and Gundersen Health System, before retiring in 2017. He was a compassionate leader and mentor to those he worked with and is remembered fondly for his sense of humor and kindness.

Jim enjoyed a full life surrounded by many friends and family. He spent summer weekends on Sugar Island, in the back channels of the Mississippi River. He enjoyed water skiing, fishing and spending time in nature. He was especially talented at growing roses in his beautifully maintained yard, which included a full light display at Christmas. He loved riding his bike and taking spinning classes at the YMCA. In the winters, Jim enjoyed downhill skiing at Mt. La Crosse and took many ski trips out west with his daughter, Lindsay.

Jim was able to travel to Washington, D.C., with the Freedom Honor Flight in May, 2019. It was a great day!

Jim was a wonderful husband and father, filling many roles in his wife and children's lives. He was an adviser, support system, loving role model and most importantly, a friend who they couldn't wait to talk to at the end of the day.

Jim's zest for life, a good laugh and will to live kept him upbeat and strong, even when cancer was taking over his body. He will be missed every day, by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Diane; his son, Ryan of La Crosse; daughter, Lindsay (Chas Latiolais) Engh of Walla Walla, Wash.; granddaughter, Harley Kleinsmith of Holmen; brother, John (Kathy) Engh; sister, Linda (Larry) Denson; nephew, Ben (Kait) Denson; and niece, Katie (Jeremiah) Kachel; and his much loved dog, Phoebe. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Carol Russell.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse, with military honors by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post 52 and the U.S. Air Force. Friends and family may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Gundersen Medical Foundation.