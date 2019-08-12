Follow story
James W. Engh
August 12, 2019
James W. Engh
James W. Engh, 72, of La Crosse died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in the Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Tomah. Funeral services are tentatively scheduled for Friday, Aug. 16, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. A complete obituary with dates and times will follow.
Published on August 13, 2019
