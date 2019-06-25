James L. Ebner

James L. Ebner, 81, of La Crosse passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System.

He was born in La Crosse, Nov. 23, 1937, where he lived his entire life. James was a longtime resident at Hillview Healthcare Center, which he considered heaven on earth, and was affectionately called Hillview's mayor. He was an avid Packers and Brewers fan. His great gift to the world was the gift of happiness and love to everyone that crossed his path.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Frank R. and Barbara A. (Rank) Ebner. He is survived by his brother, Jerry (Susan) Ebner; nephew, Jeremiah Ebner; nieces, Kimberly Ebner Sparks and Alyssa Ebner Flett and their spouses and children. He loved, and was loved by many uncles, aunts and cousins of the Young, Buelow, Ebner and Rank families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Holy Trinity catholic Church with the Rev. Rick Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hillview Healthcare Center, a place and people he dearly loved.