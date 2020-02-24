James Degnan
James Degnan

February 24, 2020

James Degnan, 68, of La Crosse died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in his home. Funeral services are tentatively planned for the end of March. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Published on February 29, 2020
