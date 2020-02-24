Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
James Degnan
February 24, 2020
James Degnan
James Degnan, 68, of La Crosse died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in his home. Funeral services are tentatively planned for the end of March. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
James Degnan, 68, of La Crosse died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in his home. Funeral services are tentatively planned for the end of March. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary will be published at a later date.
Published on February 29, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of James
in memory of James
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 01, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.