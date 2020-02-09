Follow story
James S. Collins
December 05, 1930 - February 09, 2020
HAM LAKE, Minn. -- James S. Collins, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in Ham Lake.
Jim was born Dec. 5, 1930, in Melrose, to Shirleigh and Vera Collins. He married his childhood sweetheart, Joyce Timm, June 5, 1951. Shortly thereafter, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years in Korea. He received a degree from DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, which led to his lifelong career as a computer technical writer and manager with the UNIVAC division of Sperry Rand and Unisys. He retired in 1990.
Jim dearly loved his family and all outdoor activities. With the primary purpose of viewing birds and wildlife, he and Joyce explored many exotic lands, including Africa, Australia, Peru and the Galápagos Islands.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joyce; his children, Judy (Kevin) Flicker, Joan (Ron) Collins-Marotte, John (Kathy) Collins; his daughter-in-law, Sherre Collins; grandchildren, Tyrell, Justin (Abigail) and Sam (Kelsey) Collins, Isaac (Sarah) Marotte, Julia (Andrew) Reiland, Joe (Michele) Flicker, Tressa (Sean) Wyner; great-grandchildren, Moselle and Atira Collins, Atticus, Winston and Rex Wyner, Jaxen and Alex Flicker, Quinn Reiland.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mike Collins; his grandson, Anthony Marotte; his siblings, Keith and Donn Collins, and Kathleen Zeman.
Memorial services 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Sunset Funeral Chapel 2250 St. Anthony Blvd NE, Minneapolis, with visitation one hour prior. Burial following in Sunset Cemetery.
Sunset Funeral Home, 612-789-3596, www.SunsetFuneralServices.com.
Published on February 11, 2020
