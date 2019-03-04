James Clappier

James "Jim" Clappier, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Monday, March 4, 2019, at Linden Grove Nursing Home.

Jim was born April 13, 1942, to the late Jane Reed, in Milwaukee. Jim graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1960. He married the love of his life, Virginia Tietze, Dec. 29, 1962. In 1964, he graduated with a bachelor's degree from UW-La Crosse. Jim worked for Spurgeon's Department Store for 35 years. In 1965, his work took him and his family to Iowa. In 1982, they moved back to Wisconsin. After Spurgeon's Department Stores closed in 1994, Jim and Virginia invested in two different companies. The first was Hair Works, out of Burlington, Wis., and the second was Uncle Harry's Frozen Custard in Waterford, Wis., which they owned and operated from 1994 to 2000. Jim and Virginia loved to travel together and he took many photos of their adventures, one of their favorite spots was Siesta Key, Fla.

Jim will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Virginia; his children, Eric (Kari) Clappier and Anne (Jeff) Wilber; and his adoring grandchildren, Allison Clappier, Elizabeth Clappier, Christopher (Natalie) Wilber and Megan Wilber. He is further survived by his brother, Jack (Sharon) Clappier; and his sister, Bonnie (Tom) Lawyer.

Jim was preceded in death by his mom, Jane; and his siblings, Tom and Susan Clappier.

A celebration of Jim's life will take place Saturday, March 9, at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 S. Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, (corner of Hwy. 36 and County Hwy. W). Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. followed by a 4 p.m. memorial service and an ice cream social.

The family suggested all memorials be donated to the Alzheimer's Association.

All who were touched by him are better people for having him in their lives. He was an amazing husband, father and grandpa!

