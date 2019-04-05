Follow story
James Scott Anderson
April 16, 1959 - April 05, 2019
James Scott Anderson
James Scott Anderson unexpectedly passed away April 5, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. He was born April 16, 1959, to James H. and Judy (Reinhardt) Anderson in Chicago.
Scott grew up in Holmen, attending and graduating from Holmen High School where he excelled in sports.
He is survived by his father, James; his stepmother, Susan; daughter, Jessi Bishop; granddaughter, Jena; grandson, Aric Bishop; daughter Jessi's finance, Aaron Huntington; siblings, Jamie (James) Merker, Las Vegas, Laurie Sacia, Galesville, Julie (Jeffery) Kasper, River Grove, Ill, Brook (Paul) Prinsen, La Crosse and Tami Watson, Plano, Texas; many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Scott is preceded in death by his mother; grandfather, Henry Anderson; and grandmother, Mathilda Anderson.
He will be remembered for his quick smile, willingness to help others and love for NASCAR racing. A memorial of life is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Veterans Memorial Park, Shelter #1.
The family would like to thank the United Methodist Church of Charlotte and Yates Cremation Service in Charlotte. Family requests any memorials be sent to Street Smarts at First United Methodist Church, 501 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, N.C. 28202.
Published on June 8, 2019
