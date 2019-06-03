James Arthur Anderson

ONALASKA -- On Monday, June 3, 2019, James Arthur Anderson, 84, of Onalaska passed away at the La Crescent Health Services, with his wife by his side.

He was born Feb. 24, 1935, in La Crosse, to the late Arthur and Esther (Pittenger) Anderson. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1953. Immediately after high school, Jim started working at Trane Company. He was a welder there for 41 years, retiring in 1995; Jim entered the Naval Reserves in 1952 and was honorably discharged in April of 1968.

On Aug. 26, 1960, he married Mary Ann Woolley in La Crosse.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary, of Onalaska; three daughters, Sandra (Jon) Reynolds of Onalaska, Julianne (Andrew) Becker of Edmonds, Wash., Janine (James) Stratakes of Leonardtown, Md; one son, Mark (Kathy) Anderson of Indianola, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Brooke (Matt) Krier of Salt Lake City, Blake Reynolds of Tempe, Ariz., Megan and Paige Becker of Edmunds, Miles Lytis of Nevada, Iowa, Ian Anderson of Indianola, Colin Stratakes of Alexandria, Va., Travis (Angela) Stratakes of Charlotte, N.C., and Bethany Stratakes of Carrboro, N.C.; four great-grandchildren, Kyper and Kinnox Lytis, Sophie and Leon Stratakes; along with his sister, Kathleen Anderson of Moline, Ill. He is further survived by his special friend, Alexander Sobolvesky of Dubna, Russia; grand-dogs, Bo Jackson and Chang; and Milo the cat. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; mother and father-in-law, Laura and Harold Woolley.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen, where he resided for two years and to Gundersen Health System staff, especially Dr. Mary Bassing for the attentive care given. Also, to La Crescent Health Services for their compassion and care in his final days of life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Onalaska, with Msgr. Steven Kachel officiating. Burial will follow in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of Onalaska is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Gundersen Medical Foundation or St. Patrick Catholic Church.