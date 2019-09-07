Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
James Carl Adducci
November 01, 1936 - September 07, 2019
James 'Jim' Carl Adducci
James "Jim" Carl Adducci, 82, went home to be with "his girl" Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
A battle of compounding health issues left Jim struggling to find any span of time without pain over the last 15 months. Throughout that time though, his tenacity to stay independent and desire to not burden his family and friends fueled his days.
Jim was born in Chicago, Nov. 1, 1936, to James and Mary (Menichetti) Adducci. After starting college at Bradley University, he transferred to the University of Illinois, where he graduated with a mechanical engineering degree. During that time he met the love of his life, Nancy, and they were married May 6, 1961. Jim's career started with U.S. Steele. When it was time for a change, he found himself at Dairyland Power Cooperative and for the next 30 years was responsible for building power plants as both a project manager and generation engineer. He and Nancy gracefully settled in La Crosse, where they built a beautiful life, raising three children, Marybeth (Mark) Shisler, of Orlando, Fla., Joanne Adducci (Monty Schulz), of Oregon, Wis., and James (Kristen Banasik) Adducci of La Crosse.
Jim loved golf! He even caddied as a boy at Olympia Fields. Playing, watching, talking about it - everyone knew it to be his favorite pastime. Throughout his life, baseball, fishing, bowling and time with his kids, three grandkids, (Danielle Shisler, Adam Shisler and Hogan Schulz) and friends, were a few of his favorite things.
A quiet steadfast man with an unwavering love and commitment to his circle; parents, wife, children, grandchildren and friends - you knew not to cross them or the feisty, quick witted south side Chicago Italian would swiftly show itself!
That quick wit shone brightly right up until his last day, keeping the nurses on their toes! Jim's family would like to thank the incredible care team during this last stay at Gundersen Health System; the surgical team and many nurses he encountered really helped give him comfort to gain the peace of mind he needed to let go. We will be forever grateful for the love and caring way provided by "his very best friend," Mary Atkinson - a divine bond between two souls.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made directly to the Gundersen Medical Foundation. Please reference Palliative Services in memory of Jim Adducci.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of James Carl Adducci, please visit Tribute Store.
James "Jim" Carl Adducci, 82, went home to be with "his girl" Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
A battle of compounding health issues left Jim struggling to find any span of time without pain over the last 15 months. Throughout that time though, his tenacity to stay independent and desire to not burden his family and friends fueled his days.
Jim was born in Chicago, Nov. 1, 1936, to James and Mary (Menichetti) Adducci. After starting college at Bradley University, he transferred to the University of Illinois, where he graduated with a mechanical engineering degree. During that time he met the love of his life, Nancy, and they were married May 6, 1961. Jim's career started with U.S. Steele. When it was time for a change, he found himself at Dairyland Power Cooperative and for the next 30 years was responsible for building power plants as both a project manager and generation engineer. He and Nancy gracefully settled in La Crosse, where they built a beautiful life, raising three children, Marybeth (Mark) Shisler, of Orlando, Fla., Joanne Adducci (Monty Schulz), of Oregon, Wis., and James (Kristen Banasik) Adducci of La Crosse.
Jim loved golf! He even caddied as a boy at Olympia Fields. Playing, watching, talking about it - everyone knew it to be his favorite pastime. Throughout his life, baseball, fishing, bowling and time with his kids, three grandkids, (Danielle Shisler, Adam Shisler and Hogan Schulz) and friends, were a few of his favorite things.
A quiet steadfast man with an unwavering love and commitment to his circle; parents, wife, children, grandchildren and friends - you knew not to cross them or the feisty, quick witted south side Chicago Italian would swiftly show itself!
That quick wit shone brightly right up until his last day, keeping the nurses on their toes! Jim's family would like to thank the incredible care team during this last stay at Gundersen Health System; the surgical team and many nurses he encountered really helped give him comfort to gain the peace of mind he needed to let go. We will be forever grateful for the love and caring way provided by "his very best friend," Mary Atkinson - a divine bond between two souls.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be made directly to the Gundersen Medical Foundation. Please reference Palliative Services in memory of Jim Adducci.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.
To send flowers to the family of James Carl Adducci, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 17, 2019
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of James
in memory of James
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 17, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.