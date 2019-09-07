Follow story
James C. Adducci
November 01, 1936 - September 07, 2019
James C. Adducci
James C. Adducci, 82, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Gundersen Health System of La Crosse. He was born in Chicago, Nov. 1, 1936, to James and Mary (Menichetti) Adducci. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. A complete obituary will follow. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 9, 2019
