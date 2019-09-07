James C. Adducci
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

James C. Adducci

November 01, 1936 - September 07, 2019

James C. Adducci James C. Adducci
James C. Adducci, 82, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Gundersen Health System of La Crosse. He was born in Chicago, Nov. 1, 1936, to James and Mary (Menichetti) Adducci. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. A complete obituary will follow. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on September 9, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of James
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 09, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.